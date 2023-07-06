NECO unveils e-platform for verifying results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has introduced a portal for the verification and confirmation of Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results.

Ibrahim Wushishi, the registrar and chief executive of the council, who unveiled the portal named ‘NECO e-Verify’ on Thursday in Abuja, said the council took the decision to introduce the platform due to the growing need for verification and confirmation of results by institutions both at home and abroad.

Prior to the unveiling, Wushishi said all requests for verification and/or confirmation of results were routed through the council’s headquarters in Minna, which took a long time to process.

“From available records at our disposal, we have observed that there were requests for verification and confirmation of results from 64 institutions across 37 countries over a two-year period (2020-2022).

“Similarly, we have such requests from 73 institutions in Nigeria within the same period-this is besides requests from individuals which are numerous.

It is an irrefutable fact that academic institutions and employers of labour, among other agencies, rely on verification of results to help them select the best prospective students for admission and employment purposes”, he said.

The registrar explained that the “NECO e-Verify” is an Online Result Verification solution that guarantees instant authentication of academic and basic information about prospective candidates for admission and employment into academic institutions and workplaces respectively.

He further explained that result verification is an important process that helps to ensure the accuracy of academic credentials, and that by verifying the authenticity of candidates’ results, academic institutions and employers will be more confident that they are admitting and hiring persons who have the required qualification for further studies and specific job schedules.

“It is against this backdrop that the National Examinations Council, as part of its efforts in meeting with global standards, has found it necessary to deploy cutting-edge technology to improve candidates’ experiences as they seek to advance their educational pursuit.

“The NECO e-Verify Result Verification/Confirmation System. This enviable feat, no doubt, will bring a great deal of relief to millions of our candidates, educational institutions and other stakeholders”, Wushishi said.