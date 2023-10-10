NECO to release 2023 SSCE results today

The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced that the council will release the Senior Secondary School Certificate results on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

The examination body explained its concern that the delay in releasing the much-awaited result is also deferring the conclusion of admission into tertiary institutions this year.

NECO concluded the conduct of the examination in early August 2023 and had scheduled to release the result within 45 days but the promise did not materialise.

However, the examination council later announced that the results would be made public on September 26 or 30 but that also did not materialise as the body could not release the results on the stipulated dates.

Consequent to this, NECO fixed another date, October 5, 2023, to release the results, and this again did not yield any results until the official confirmation that the results would be released today.