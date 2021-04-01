NECA unveils Employers’ Excellence Awards to celebrate resilience, doggedness

Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) is set to recognise and award enterprises that have exhibited excellence in leadership, governance, innovation, corporate performance amongst others through its Employers’ Excellence Awards.

The annual awards which will hold on May 26, 2021 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos is an initiative of NECA geared towards the promotion of enterprise competitiveness, best practices and responsible business engagement, all for the good of our economy.

“As you are probably aware, there has been proliferation of awards in our Nation, with many portfolio organisations and individuals organising phony awards, purportedly to celebrate individuals and organizations. Many a time, the motives are not noble,” Timothy Olawale, director-general, NECA said, while addressing journalists at a press conference in Lagos.

He further added that being the authentic voice of business and the recognised institutional representative of Nigerian employers locally and in the international community, there is no organisation, better positioned to organise an award to celebrate employers in Nigeria than NECA.

The awards will be sector-based with a winner emerging from each sector of the economy. The Employer of the year would be selected from the winners by a panel of Jury and Judges. All organised businesses in Nigeria are eligible to apply.

The criteria for the awards includes leadership and Governance, Innovation, Productivity and Corporate Performance, Effective Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations, Technological Optimisation, Occupational Health and Safety, Responsible Business Conduct/Cooperate Social Responsibility, Inclusiveness and Diversity

The awards portal is open to receive participation entries. The link is www.neca.org.ng/excellence-awards.