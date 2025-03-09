The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a shipment of cannabis-infused candies that were meant to be sold in a children’s store in Lagos.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a post on X, sharing photos of the seized items and raising concerns over the safety of children’s snacks.

He wrote: “One of the latest seizures by #ndlea_nigeria officers is candies confirmed to contain a strong strain of cannabis. The importer shipped them in for sale in his kiddies’ shop in Lagos, where he sells children’s items, making it seem as though school kids were the target.”

Babafemi also warned parents to be extra cautious, saying: “Parents, let’s stay alert to the sweets and snacks our kids take to school or bring home.”

Share