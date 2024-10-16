NDLEA seizes 115.226kg illicit drugs, arrests 149 suspects in Ebonyi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ebonyi State Command, has confirmed the seizure of 115.226kg of various illicit substances and arrested 149 suspects in the third quarter of the year.

Peter Ogar, the state commander of NDLEA, said on Wednesday in Abakaliki that the arrest and seizure were made in different locations in the state between July and September 2024.

Ogar said, “The agency also within the period counselled 82 suspects, comprising 64 and 18 females.

“In total, we arrested 149 suspects, comprising 112 males and 37 females between the age brackets of 26 and 72 years. The figure represents drug dealers, drug users and traffickers.”

He listed the seized substances to include crack cocaine, 0.0023kg, Cannabis Sativa, 55.492kg, codeine syrup, 0.393kg, Tramadol tablets, 0.004kg, tramadol capsule, 0.437kg, diazepam 917 tablets, 0.964 and 47 amps, 0.226kg.

“Others are methamphetamine, 0.0054kg, bromazepam, 75 tablets, 0.034kg, lorazepam 476 tablets, 0.100kg, monkey tail, 56 litres, 42.2kg, raphynol 24 tablets, 0.009kg and other psychotropic substances grossly weighing 115.226 kgs in all”.

He added that during the period under review, one person was convicted.

“We were also able to carry out sensitisation campaign of citizens in the state like the youth group and community heads on the need to end drug abuses and trafficking,” he explained”.

The commander reiterated the officers’ readiness to combat illicit drug trafficking not only in Ebonyi but across Nigeria.

“We carried series of sensitisation in primary and secondary schools in some local government areas of the state”, Ogar added.

