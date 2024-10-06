NDLEA recovers consignments of illicit drugs in Lagos, Taraba

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 100 parcels of Canadian Loud weighing 50kg at the Tincan seaport in Lagos.

This was confirmed on Sunday in a statement by Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA director of media and advocacy.

According to Babafemi, the consignments, which were intercepted on Thursday were packed in 20 parcels each in five jumbo bags concealed in a container with four units of imported vehicles from Canada.

“Though the container had earlier been cleared out of the ESS Libra Bonded Terminal in Ikorodu but based on credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives could trace it to a warehouse in Ikorodu.

“This was where the illicit consignments were discovered in one of the imported vehicles, a Toyota Sienna bus. A suspect, Ibrahim Abubakar has already been taken into custody in connection with the seizure,” he said.

In Taraba, the agency said operatives on Thursday, intercepted a commercial bus marked JAL 198 YQ coming from Onitsha, Anambra state to Jalingo.

Babafemi said that Large quantities of opioids: tramadol, Rohypnol and codeine-based syrup were concealed in the body compartments of the vehicle.

He said that the NDLEA operatives recovered the illicit drugs when it was searched, while two suspects: Pako Thomas and Emmanuel Anyigor were arrested.

“Another suspect, Chibuzor Okafor was arrested at Wukari on October 2, with 80 blocks of cannabis weighing 38kg hidden in bags of garri,” he said.

Also, in Lagos, a suspect Bolanle Ajenifuja was on Friday, arrested at Afo–Afo-Media area of Ojo where 700 litres of skuchies, a mixture of local chapman and cocktail of illicit drugs were recovered from her.

Babafemi said that three suspects: Ezekiel Akpele; Elijah Michael; and Goddard John, were nabbed same day when NDLEA operatives raided two cannabis farms located at Bridge Camp, a boundary community between Edo and Ondo states.

“Not less than 9,‪966.332‬kg of the substance was destroyed on over three hectares of farmland with 48kg of the already processed psychoactive substance recovered.

