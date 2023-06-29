NDLEA seeks community support to fight drug trafficking, abuse in Abia

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has called for the support of communities, churches, non-governmental organisations and schools to jointly fight the danger of drug trafficking and abuse.

Dogo Aboki Yusuf, commander, Abia State command of the NDLEA, made the appeal on Tuesday, in Aba, at the commemoration of the 2023 International Day Against Substance Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking”.

He said that enlightenment was one of the best ways to stop youths from indulging in illicit drugs.

According to him, “so many youths abuse drugs and presently our rehabilitation centre is full and we have so many others waiting for admission because we don’t have enough space”.

Read also: Nigeria’s asset under management grows 25% to N3.5trn—Agusto

He urged the state government and well-meaning individuals to support youths to engage in productive activities that would take their minds off illicit drugs, stressing that there are assorted drugs that are being abused in the state.

To rid the state of illicit drugs, Yusuf said that his command was collaborating with non-governmental organisations, schools and community leaders.

He, however, appealed to the state government for logistics support, saying they needed vehicles to enable them carry out their mandate effectively.

“We don’t have good vehicles. The drug war is community-based; as such we need assistance from both the federal and state governments”, he said.

Some of the highlights of this year’s event were the presentation of War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) awards to Althea Nwaelleh and UIzo-Ije Foundation for their support in the fight against drug abuse in Abia State, exhibition of drugs, as well as a playlet by NYSC members.