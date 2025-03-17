National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) announced that it has successfully thwarted attempts by Drug Trafficking Organisations (DTOs) to smuggle illicit consignments from Nigeria to five countries.

NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the organisations wanted to smuggle the alleged consignments to the United States of America(USA), Saudi Arabia, Italy, Poland, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Babafem identified the seized drugs as cocaine, tramadol, loud, molly, and other narcotics.

He said that the suspects wanted to ship the consignments via logistics companies and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

According to him, the consignments were cleverly concealed in prayer beads, board game packs, female clothing, and other items.

He revealed that at least two suspects linked to some of the failed smuggling attempts at MMIA had been arrested and detained.

“One of them, a 43-year-old businesswoman, was apprehended at the Gate ‘C’ departure hall of the airport.

“She was caught while attempting to board an Air France flight to Italy on Saturday, March 8.

“Upon searching her luggage, operatives discovered 190 parcels of tramadol (225mg) and an additional parcel of skunk, a strain of cannabis,” Babafemi said.

He said the suspect allegedly confessed to purchasing the drugs herself, intending to resell them in Italy.

“Similarly, on March 11, NDLEA officers at the airport’s export shed, arrested a 60-year-old suspect, while he was attempting to ship a package disguised as clothing.

“Upon inspection, 400 grams of skunk hidden within the garments were discovered in a consignment bound for New York, USA.

“Operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) also intercepted over two kilograms of illicit drugs.

“Including loud, molly, and tramadol (365mg and 225mg), concealed in Vitamin C bottles and female clothing.

“These shipments were en route to the US from various logistics companies in Lagos.

“Between March 10, and March 12, NDLEA officers also seized 230 grams of cocaine concealed in prayer beads, the soles of locally made shoes, and board game packs.

“The were destined for Saudi Arabia, Poland, and the UAE,”he said.

Babafemi added that in spite of these enforcement efforts, NDLEA commands and formations across the country had continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation campaigns.

“These outreach activities targeted schools, worship centers, workplaces, and communities.

“Among the recent WADA awareness events were lectures held at U.P.E School, Ilara Epe, Lagos; Government Day Secondary School, Jigalambu, Michika, Adamawa State; Agbegi and High Grammar School, Dekina, Kogi.

“The others are, Capital City Secondary School, Awka, Anambra ; and Eso-Obe Comprehensive High School, Ikoro Ekiti, Ekiti,”he said.

