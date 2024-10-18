NDLEA bolsters anti-drug war with marine operations

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced enhanced capacity to tackle drug trafficking within the Nigerian maritime space.

Buba Marwa, chairman/chief executive of the NDLEA confirmed this at the commissioning of the NDLEA Marine command headquarters in Lagos on Wednesday.

The facility, constructed with support from the British government, is expected to strengthen the agency’s operations against drug cartels using waterways for illicit activities.

Marwa said, “I have to express my profound appreciation to the British High Commission in Nigeria for believing in this project and considering it worthy of His Majesty’s investment. The timely delivery of this project and the high standard of the finished work speak volumes about the commitment of the British government to support our efforts.”

He highlighted the importance of the facility, noting that it comes alongside other contributions from the UK, including a state-of-the-art facility at Murtala Muhammed International Airport and various capacity-building initiatives. These, he said, have significantly boosted the agency’s ability to make substantial drug seizures and arrests.

Marwa cited data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which indicates that over 80 percent of global trade moves by sea, with an even higher percentage in developing countries.

He emphasised that the maritime routes remain a major channel for drug trafficking, with criminal elements exploiting the vast expanses of the sea and complex maritime jurisdictions.

“Recent operational successes recorded by the NDLEA on the waterways and seaports justified our decision to upgrade the marine unit to a full-fledged command in 2022.

“Our balance sheet of arrests and seizures of drugs within the maritime space has maintained an upward swing,” Marwa stated.

He reported that the agency has intercepted over 61,688.79kg of various drugs, arrested 41 suspects, and successfully prosecuted 15 of them.

Additionally, the NDLEA has seized at least 750 tons of illicit substances, including cocaine, methamphetamine, codeine, tramadol, and Loud, over the past three years.

Marwa called for continued collaboration among security agencies within the maritime space, stressing the need for increased coastal monitoring and profiling of vessels.

Read also: NDLEA seizes 115.226kg illicit drugs, arrests 149 suspects in Ebonyi

“Aside from merchant ships, personal vessels, including luxury yachts, modified pump boats, and fishing trawlers, are also being employed in this growing drug trade. Countering this threat requires intense coastal monitoring and collaboration among security agencies to track, search, and profile the various vessels on our waterways, as is the case now,” he added.

Speaking also at the event, Jonny Baxter, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria, stated the UK’s commitment to supporting the operations of the NDLEA.

“It is a delight to see such a wide range of people here at this event, as it shows the level of commitment we see from our Nigerian partners. We have seen an increase in drug detections in both Nigeria and the UK, which highlights the need for continued collaboration. Together, we are preventing more drugs from crossing borders and disrupting criminal gangs,” Baxter said.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, secretary to the state government, commended the NDLEA’s efforts in Lagos.

“Your efforts have not only protected our citizens but also enhanced the overall security and well-being of our state,” he remarked. The governor praised the British Government’s contribution, stating that the new facility would enhance the NDLEA’s capacity to patrol

Lagos waters more effectively.

“The commissioning of the NDLEA Marine Command Headquarters marks a significant milestone in our collective fight against drug-related crimes. It highlights the importance of international cooperation and strategic partnerships in tackling the global challenge of drug trafficking, especially in coastal areas like Lagos,” he added.

The new facility is expected to serve as a crucial asset in Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking, providing the NDLEA with the resources and infrastructure needed to intensify operations against drug cartels and secure Nigeria’s waterways.

Share