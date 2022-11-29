Ndiomu seeks support for repositioning of Presidential Amnesty Programme

Barry Ndiomu, the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), has sought the support of Niger Deltans, particularly to reposition the Programme for better service delivery in line with set objectives

Ndiomu said this when he visited Odoni Kingdom, his country home in Bayelsa State, where he was treated to a rousing welcome by his kinsmen.

The PAP boss who was visiting his community for the first time since his appointment on September 15, 2022, stated that he found it necessary to visit his people and solicit their support to achieve his mandate, noting that he will remain focused despite attempts by mischief makers to undermine current efforts at the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Ndiomu expressed appreciation for the warm reception, assuring the people of his commitment to upholding the core values of integrity, transparency and accountability in the discharge of his duties.

He also used the occasion to sympathise with the people for the devastating flood that ravaged the community last month and promised to assist within his powers in areas that need intervention.

Speaking in his palace, the traditional ruler of Odoni Kingdom, Pere Stephen Albert, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing their illustrious son to head the Amnesty Programme, saying Odoni People will never forget the president’s gesture, describing Ndiomu as a rare gift to the community.

The Traditional ruler, on behalf of the Odoni Community, also commended President Buhari for his decision to suspend the winding down of the PAP which he said would have put a lot of pressure on Ndiomu and project him as an enemy of the Niger Delta.

Stephen Albert pledged to support Ndiomu to succeed, especially the reforms he has embarked on to recalibrate the amnesty programme to meet its original mandate of empowering the primary beneficiaries of the programme.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for remembering us and appointing our son. This is a great honour to us and we will not forget this gesture. We are proud of your achievements in the service of your fatherland and we assure you that we are standing by you. We will continually pray that the good Lord will uphold you and see through all difficult seasons and you shall return to give testimonies of his goodness and mercy,” he added.