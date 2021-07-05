NDIC partners BPSR to deepen innovation, accountability in service delivery

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), has expressed its readiness to partner with the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) towards enhancing innovation in the delivery of services to depositors and its other stakeholders.

Bello Hassan, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer , NDIC said this while receiving the Director-General of the bureau, Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi and his management team on courtesy visit to the Corporation.

While stating the Corporation’s support for external assessment of its performance, Hassan expressed the belief that the Self- Assessment Tool (SAT) developed by the bureau would complement the Corporation’s existing mechanism for assessing the effective discharge of its mandate as well as assist it in achieving the Federal Government’s objectives of significantly strengthening governance and accountability in service delivery to the citizenry.

Accpording to a statement on Monday by Bashir Nuhu, Director, Communication amd Public Affairs Department, the NDIC boss said the commitment of the Corporation to effective service delivery informed the Board’s swift approval for the establishment of an Efficiency and Innovation Unit in the Strategy Development Department in compliance with the directive of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Earlier in his presentation, Arabi explained that the IT-based self-assessment tool of the bureau is designed to coordinate, monitor and evaluate the implementation of reforms as well as disseminate information on all aspects of public service, amongst other objectives.

He expressed optimism in the Corporation’s implementing the bureau’s self-assessment processes and its commitment towards putting innovation as a top priority to promote excellence in service delivery.

He said the BPSR would continue to collaborate with the NDIC as well as other government agencies in assessing their performance to ensure optimal discharge of their mandate to the populace.