NDE flags off training programme for aspiring entrepreneurs in Abia

The National Directorate of Employment has flagged off its Enterprises and Finance Counseling Clinic – NDE EFCC, one of the training programmes designed to equip aspiring entrepreneurs to master the various skills needed to succeed in their businesses.

Abubakar Nuhu, director general of NDE, while flagging off the ceremony at the Evermore Event Centre, Isi Court, Umuahia South L.G.A of the state, said that the beneficiaries of the 5-day training programme would be issued with certificates of attendance that would qualify them for soft loans from NDE and other financial institutions.

Nuhu, who was represented by Chima Uzoma Ibeh, Abia State Coordinator of NDE, said that lunch would also be provided for the 50 participants drawn from the 17 L.G.As of the state, all through the training programme.

Boyle Okwandu, the Head, Small Scale Enterprises department of NDE Abia State, who was represented by Friday Ukaegbu disclosed that specialists in the area of enterprises and finance management have been assembled to deliver lectures on some critical areas.

The director, Small Scale Enterprises Department of the agency, was represented at the event by Nonye Iweka.