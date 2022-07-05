NDE flags off empowerment for 900 unemployed youths in animal husbandry in Cross River

The National Directorate of Employment has carried out a 5 day training of 900 unemployed youths and women in goat rearing in Cross River State

The 5 day training which was held at the Agricultural Skills Training Centre Nde, lkom LGA of the state had in attendance 50 beneficiaries with other stakeholders who attended the ceremony with dignitaries drawn from various interests groups of the state.

Speaking at the Flag off/Orientation Ceremony of the training the Director General Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo informed the beneficiaries of the training was carefully designed for implementation considering the role played by lower ruminants in the Agricultural value chain which he listed to include, supply of proteins to the average Nigerian family, milk production as well as the supply of hides for various leather works in the country.

According to him “This training is very timely considering its role in the Agricultural value chain and the Gross Domestic Product of the Nigerian economy”.

He added that at the end of the training, efforts will be made to resettle the beneficiaries in order to encourage them to put what they have been taught into practice.

Speaking also at the Orientation Ceremony, the Director of the Rural Employment Promotions Department REP, Dr Michael Mbata, enjoined the beneficiaries to give the training the serious attention in order to justify the huge investment of the Federal Government in the exercise.

The Director who was represented by Mrs Blessing Mbiabor Owan of REP DEPT NDE Hqtrs Abuja also delivered a lecture on the Principles of the Revolving Model of Goat production in Nigeria to the beneficiaries.

At the end of the 5 day training ,one of the beneficiaries Pastor Agbor Ayim was full of praise to the Federal Government for finding them worthy to be part of the training.