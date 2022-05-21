NDE empowers 237 in Kogi with over N11m loan

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has disbursed over N11million loans to 237 unemployed persons in Kogi.

Abubakar Zakari, the Kogi State Coordinator of NDE, disclosed to journalists during the disbursement ceremony over the weekend that the three categories of the beneficiaries are Matured People’s Programme, Start Your Own Business and Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme, adding that the beneficiaries were drawn from the 21 local government areas of the state.

Zakari noted that the gesture is aimed at giving opportunities for the unemployed people to embark on ventures that would boost their livelihood through self-reliant , as he appealed to the jobless citizens especially the youths to embrace the federal government’s numerous skills acquisition programmes to improve upon their living conditions.

“Diversification of the nation’s economy to skills acquisition and agriculture has become imperative as a result of the prevailing poverty and hunger in Nigeria,” he said.

The Head of Small Scale Enterprises Department, Abiodun Ibidun advised the beneficiaries to see the loan as a rare privilege and ensure judicious use of the funds.

Ibidun also admonished the beneficiaries to ensure timely repayment of the loan.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Talatu Fatima Abdul appreciated the federal government and the NDE in its efforts to continue to empower unemployed persons with a promise that they will use the money for the purpose intended.

In a related development, the National Directorate of Employment has also commenced a one week training for unemployed women in Kogi on Natural Organic Products, Beads on Cloths, Perfumery, Tie and Dye, Makeup and Event Decoration.

Flagging off the ceremony held at the Lugard Beach Hall in Lokoja, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, the Director-General of NDE, disclosed that the programme was in pursuant of the federal government’s mission to design and implement job creation schemes that would reduce poverty, enhance wealth and employment generation as well as promotion of attitudinal change in the country.

Represented by the Kogi State Coordinator of NDE, Abubakar Zakari, he commended Governor Yahaya Bello for his continued task of providing enabling and secured environment in the state which he said had facilitated smooth operations of the NDE job creation Programmes in Kogi, as he hinted that the federal government is unrelenting in tracking the monster called unemployment in Nigeria so as to reduce to the barest minimum the alarming poverty and suffering associated with the disease.

Fikpo described women as mothers and pillars of their respective families and so deserved equal opportunities like their male counterparts and vowed that the federal government will continue to work towards the realisation of the NDE’s vision for All.”

Earlier, the Head of Women Employment Branch of the NDE, Ochimana Ilebaye had congratulated the women folk for the Privileged given them to develop themselves towards becoming self-reliant.

“No Women, No Nation, so, should not be left out of the scheme of things in their immediate communities,” he said

Ilebaye reminded women across the state of the need to shun all forms of social vices and embrace labour with its dignity.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Rahmat Salih Laminde commended the federal government in its aggressive drive to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.