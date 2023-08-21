NDE begins community-based business training in C’River

Towards the actualisation of its mandate of poverty alleviation, employment generation and wealth creation, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun a community-based business training scheme (CBBTS) for unemployed youths in Cross River State.

Speaking at the flag-off of orientation for the beneficiaries of the scheme at Adiabo lkot Mbo community in Odukpani local government area, Udam Gabriel Ugbashi, the state coordinator of the scheme, said it was geared towards the provision of gainful self-employment for the youth.

The NDE through the special public works department (SPW) designed the CBBTS whose objective is to take the training to communities across the country in trendy skills with a view to making them start businesses of their own.

Ugbashi added that the NDE has carefully selected three trendy skills for the implementation of the CBBTS in Adiabo lkot Mbo which include fashion designing, hairdressing and GSM repairs.

Ugbashi said the beneficiaries were lucky as their community was the only place selected in the state for the implementation of the training scheme.

He added that by taking the CBBTS scheme to the communities, the trainees have the added advantage of not having to pay transportation fares to their places of work.

Joseph Edet, the clan head of Adiabo Community, admonished the trainees to give the training the seriousness it deserved in order to justify the investment of the Federal Government in the scheme.

A beneficiary, Sarah Ekpeyong, thanked the Federal Government for selecting them to be part of the exercise.