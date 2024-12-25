NDDC boss makes case for Tinubu in Ijaw area

NDDC boss Samuel Ogbuku (PhD), (middle), left is George Thompson Sekibo, while Boma Iyaye, NDDC executive director, Finance/Administration is on the right.

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku (PhD), has called on the Rivers Ijaw People’s Congress and other Niger Deltans to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to promote peace and development in the region.

The NDDC boss stated this when a delegation from the Rivers Ijaw Peoples’ Congress paid him a courtesy visit at the Commission’s Headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Ogbuku advised: “Let us collaborate with the government to enthrone peace and facilitate societal growth. The government needs peace, and there is bound to be development where there is peace.

“As a people, I want us to support the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that we partner with the government in the centre to attract more development to our people in the Niger Delta region.

“We should be able to prove that we can support the FG to stop crude oil theft so that the economy of Nigeria will be more prosperous.”

Ogbuku assured that the Commission would focus on completing capital projects that would add value to the Niger Delta Region. He said: “Our commitment is to work together towards transforming the region.

Ogbuku noted that President Tinubu had charged the NDDC to complete and commission signature projects that would impact the lives of Niger Deltans. Following this directive, he said, the Commission recently inaugurated five flagship projects covering roads, bridges and electricity across the region.

He listed many projects undertaken by the NDDC and gave huge credit to the president’s many initiatives.

In an address read on behalf of the Rivers Ijaw group, the delegation leader, the Senator, George Thompson Sekibo, stated that President Tinubu’s appointment of Ogbuku as the NDDC Chief Executive Officer was a vote of confidence.

In his remarks, the NDDC Executive Director Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye, commended the delegation for promoting peace and progress in the Niger Delta region.

Meanwhile, the NDDC has presented service awards to its retiring directors and other staff for their contributions to the progress and performance of the Commission in the discharge of its mandate to develop the Niger Delta region.

Speaking during the ceremony to celebrate the service of retired staff at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, the NDDC Managing Director, Ogbuku, stressed the need to recognise and honour retired staff for playing different roles in driving the development process.

Responding on behalf of the retirees, the former Director of Corporate Affairs, Pius Ughakpoteni (PhD), thanked the NDDC and promised that they would continue to support the efforts of the NDDC whenever they were called upon to assist.

He remarked: “Retirement is one of the greatest opportunities to rediscover oneself. It is a time to learn new things, relearn and unlearn. It is also a time to give back to society by mentoring young people.”

