NDDC boosts infrastructure in Niger Delta, rescues collapsed Warri-Benin road

Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

…as Eno hails agency on socio-economic interventions

Rescue has come to the rotten section of the all-important East West Road between Warri in Delta State and Benin in Edo State.

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it has secured the approval of the Presidency to move into the section for rescue as travellers had sought alternative routes to Lagos.

This is as the Akwa Ibom State Government joined in commending the NDDC for frequent achievements in recent years, especially for setting up the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce.

The NDDC said work had already commenced as emergency repairs of the failed sections of the East West-Road between Warri in Delta State and Benin in Edo State, especially the dilapidated sections along Ibadulume, Amukpe round-about, Mosoga and Ologbo, had commenced.

Samuel Ogbuku, NDDC Managing Director, said that he had already inspected the on-going repairs at the failed sections of the road in the company in company of the executive director (Projects), Victor Antai, and other directors.

Ogbuku expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for giving the directive for the urgent restoration of the failed sections of the strategic road traversing the Niger Delta region.

He said the NDDC had quickly mobilised a civil engineering firm to carry out remedial works to ensure that the people do not suffer unnecessary pains and gridlock while construction work by the main contractor was going on.

Ogbuku commended the Federal Government for promptly acting on media reports and outcries of the people to re-award the contract for the road project which had long been abandoned.

He expressed confidence that when completed, the road project, being supervised by the Federal Ministry of Works, would stand the test of time.

Briefing the NDDC inspection team, the Managing Director of the construction firm handling the project, Adara Opeoluwa, said the three-kilometre portions to be repaired included those in Ibadulume, Amukpe round-about, Mosoga and Ologbo.

BusinessDay gathers that the section at Onne in Rivers State is also undergoing intervention, but from the Ministry of Works.

Meanwhile, the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has applauded the NDDC for new spirit of action, especially for initiating the establishment of the Niger Delta Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture (NDCCITMA).

The governor, who was represented by the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Trade and Investments, John James Etim, gave the plaudits while declaring open the NDCCITMA sensitisation workshop in Uyo, the State capital.

He said that the Chamber of Commerce initiative aligned with the State Government’s policy of promoting investments and entrepreneurship as critical drivers of economic development.

In his speech at the occasion, the NDDC CEO restated the commitment of the Commission to the development of the people of the region through economic empowerment programmes.

