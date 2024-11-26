NDDC boosts food security, flags off rice harvest in Edo

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Monday kicked off the harvest of rice in the Niger Delta States as part of the Commission’s initiative to boost food security in the country.

The initiative was undertaken under the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Rice and Cassava Farmers Empowerment Programme.

The harvest of rice from the first farm of the NDDC was flagged off at Warrake community in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Samuel Ogbuku, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of NDDC, who flagged off the harvest, said the event was a significant day in the history of agricultural programmes in the Niger Delta.

Ogbuku, who was represented by Winifred Madume, director of agriculture and fisheries in the Commission, said the harvest in Warrake farm was the inaugural harvest of the Commission’s Rice and Cassava Farmers Empowerment Programme.

He posited that the programme was significant for the all-round success of the farm and the adoption of full mechanisation from land preparation to harvest as well as the adoption of good agronomy practice.

He said, “We can also see that the season are not stopping the programme as work continues even into our short dry season. The lesson learnt from this inaugural farm and others currently at various stages will support our efforts in continuous improvement.

“During the onboarding programme in June , we assured everyone that this programme will be successful. Today, this harvest serves as a milestone in a journey that is far from complete but has certainly taken off on a strong footing.

“NDDC designed the programme in such a way that it will not only be self-sustaining but will by force of success attract financial institutions and other partners to join on expanding to reach more communities and farmers.

“I am grateful to all the farmers here for your hard work leading to the harvest we are celebrating today. From the proceeds of this harvest, we will continue to sustain this programme even as you benefit from your hard work.

“For the selected communities where we are yet to start, please be assured that the project will not only come to your communities but when it comes, it will be sustained.”

