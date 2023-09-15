NDDC begins job creation drive, pledges digital repository of youths in Niger Delta

To begin the drive for job creation for youths in the oil region, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it was set to develop a digital repository of all youths in the region.

The Commission said Thursday, September 14, 2023, that the digital repository would contain all information about the youths of the Niger Delta region, including their qualifications, skills, interests, needs, and current employment status.

The Managing Director/CEO of the NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, who disclosed this in Port Harcourt, the database would serve as a plank for data-driven planning, enabling the formulation of impactful policies and programmes targeted at the youth.

The Commission thus pledged to support young entrepreneurs in the region through targeted skill development initiatives to promote sustainable development.

He spoke during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Coalition of South-South Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (COSSCCIMA) at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Ogbuku stressed the importance of building a comprehensive data-base for youth empowerment.

According to him, the registration of the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce being championed by the NDDC was not intended to challenge the efforts of COSSCCIMA but to extend the reach of the NDDC’s programme of empowering the people of the Niger Delta region through entrepreneurial schemes.

He said: “Ordinarily, we would have jumped into partnership with COSSCCIMA but we felt that doing so will limit us to just six states, while our mandate covers nine states.

“Whatever we are all doing will be promoting commerce and industry as well as entrepreneurship in the Niger Delta region.”

He noted that supporting the growth and development of young entrepreneurs in the Niger Delta region would ultimately lead to the creation of jobs for the teeming youth population of the region.

Ogbuku affirmed: “We shall support COSSCCIMA so that entrepreneurs will be encouraged in the Niger Delta.”

Speaking earlier, the President of COSSCCIMA, Okon Emah, said that the trade group was well positioned to collaborate with the NDDC as the members were spread across the six states of the South-South region.

“Our members offer services that will not only help in your development activities, but also assist in poverty alleviation, job creation and sustainable wealth creation,” Emah said.

He assured that the Coalition of Chambers of Commerce would collaborate with the NDDC in skills and apprenticeship development, as well as offer service provider due diligence.