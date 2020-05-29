NDDC announces shutdown of corporate head office

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has announced the shutdown of its corporate head office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State for two weeks, an internal memo by Silas Anyanwu, head of human resources on behalf of the agency’s management, stated.

It did not give reasons for the sudden shutdown but observers said the closure took place as the Commission was set to commence a controversial forensic audit.

According to the statement, the closure of the commission’s office takes effect from 28th May, 2020, adding that all activities in the commission including ongoing matters “are hereby shutdown for two weeks.”

The statement advised members of the staff to ensure that “all electrical appliances in their offices are switched off before leaving the premises,” while the head of security was directed to work out modalities to ensure the safety and security of the Commission.

The director of administration was requested to fumigate and decontaminate the entire offices and premises during the period, the statement added.

Anyanwu said the staff members have been advised to go into self-isolation for two weeks as they await further directive from management.

Confirming the closure, Charles Odilli, head of corporate affairs of the commission, said it was an internal affair that should not be of interest to outsiders. He declined further comment.

The commission has been embroiled in accusations and counter accusations of corruption between the Interim Management Committee and members of the National Assembly as it was about to commence a forensic audit of its finances.

A top official of the commission during the week had alleged that the National Assembly padded the commission’s 2019 budget with over 500 fake projects, while the commission itself has been accused of approving payments worth billions of Naira without due process.