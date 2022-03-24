NCS denies strike threat by warders

The management of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Akwa Ibom State Command has denied reports that “Correctional Officers want to embark on strike in Akwa Ibom State.”

It described the report as false, saying it should be disregarded. NCS described the report as the ‘handiwork of some mischievous persons trying to create unnecessary panic in the society’.

Ogbajie Ogbajie, the command’s Public Relations Officer said in a statement that the Officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Akwa Ibom State Command “are on duty in all formations in the state and they are carrying out their duties with a high level of diligence and patriotism.”

He explained that the “command is peaceful and calm with inmates going about their daily routine without any form of interruption.”

Ogbajie however acknowledged that “staff welfare in terms of housing and other incentives are being packaged to boost the morale of personnel.”

According to him, “It is therefore doubtful that officers will choose this period of improved attention to their care and support to contemplate going on strike.”

The statement read in part, “while acknowledging the fact that staff welfare in any organization is a work in progress, therefore, there is certainly room for improvement for the welfare of staff of the Service.

“There are avenues for communicating dire needs of personnel from field officers to the management at the National level.

“This is a progressive approach that is open for all and has always been leveraged to strengthen and influence management policies in the interest of the workforce.

“The Command wishes to reiterate its commitment not only to the safe custody of inmates but welfare of staff as well,” the statement added.