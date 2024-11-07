NCDMB inaugurates Bell Oil & Gas $100m facility to boost local content

L-r: Dr.kayode Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Bell Oil and Gas , Engr Felix Omatsola Ogbe, Executive Secretary NCDMB cutting the tape of Bell Oil and Gas Pipe Threading and Valve Assembly Plant and mrs Folashade Ambrose Medebem, Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Trade , and Investment who represented Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has launched Bell Oil & Gas’ new facility in the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos. The facility will produce 50,000 metric tonnes per year.

This $100 million project, set up over five years, focuses on pipe threading, valve assembly, and composite pipe manufacturing.

Speaking at the launch, Omatsola Ogbe, NCDMB Executive Secretary, hailed the project as a major milestone for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“Today’s opening of Bell Oil & Gas’s cutting-edge facility for pipe threading, machining, and valve manufacturing shows the impressive strides local companies are making,” he said.

“They are not only building infrastructure but also contributing to the in-country value essential for our nation’s progress. This facility will play a vital role in meeting Nigeria’s rising demand for oil and gas infrastructure.”

Ogbe clarified that “Nigerian Content” does not mean excluding foreign participants from the sector but aims to create opportunities for collaboration with multinational companies, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and offshore vendors in a way that benefits everyone.

He explained that pipe threading and manufacturing are crucial to the oil and gas industry, supporting everything from the transport of oil and gas to the structural integrity of key installations. As Nigeria moves toward energy self-sufficiency, the need for top-quality piping and threading services is more important than ever.

He pointed to several significant projects, such as the Dangote Refinery, the TotalEnergies Ubeta gas project, the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline, and the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline, which are driving up demand for these essential services.

Bell Oil & Gas is well-positioned to meet this growing need, reducing the nation’s reliance on imports and helping to retain economic benefits within Nigeria.

Ogbe also highlighted the potential for Nigerian youth in the industry, with diverse opportunities available in production, engineering, logistics, and project management.

In his welcome speech, Kayode Thomas, Bell Oil & Gas CEO, shared that the project is being developed in three phases to provide pipe threading and Oil Composite Tubular Goods (OCTG) for both onshore and offshore drilling.

The facility will also support valve manufacturing, repair, maintenance, and composite pipe production under one roof. Thomas revealed that achieving the project’s full scope will cost around $100 million.

“We’re thrilled to be creating value at a pivotal time for Nigeria and the industry. This project has been seven years in the making, from concept to design, construction, and now launch,” Thomas said.

“It is entirely Nigerian-owned and operated. While we have technical partners, our goal has always been to transfer knowledge and technology to Nigerian workers.

“This is our commitment to local content, and we aim to set the standard for genuine local development in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.”

However, Thomas expressed disappointment over the lack of support from Nigerian banks, which forced the company to seek funding abroad.

He noted that without local bank support, Nigeria’s industrialisation and development goals would remain out of reach if they continue to overlook local businesses that are building in-country value.

