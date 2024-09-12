NCDC tightens surveillance amid rising Mpox cases

…FG to vaccinate over 4,000 Nigerians in October

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported increased mpox cases nationwide as more states report cases, prompting the agency to heighten surveillance measures.

As of Wednesday, the NCDC noted 1,031 suspected cases across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with 67 confirmed cases.

Jide Idris, Director General of the NCDC, highlighted the urgency of tightening surveillance to prevent the importation of the more severe clade 1b variant of mpox from neighbouring Cameroon. Idris noted that only Borno State has not reported any cases, suggesting a potential issue with underreporting.

“From the last time, it was 39, now we have 67 mpox cases. So we are having an increase. Most states are reporting, but only one state in Nigeria now has not reported a case of mpox, that’s Borno.

“Luckily, the cases we have in this country have been the clade 2 B-type, but Cameroon is seeing calde 1 B and 2 b. Clade 1b is the most serious. So our responsibility as a country is to prevent 1b from entering our country, and that’s why, again, in addition to enhanced surveillance, we are working with Port health authorities. We need to increase capability to test, we have laboratory all over the country but do not have same capacity to test”, Idris said

Idris also warned of a potential increase in Lassa fever cases in the coming weeks, urging preparations such as stocking masks and reinforcing preventive strategies to mitigate outbreaks.

In response to the growing mpox situation, Nigeria will begin its vaccination campaign on October 8, using 10,000 doses of the Jynneos mpox vaccine recently received from the US government.

An official of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) told BusinessDay that government will distribute 9,980 doses evenly among five priority states: Bayelsa, Edo, Cross River, Lagos, and Rivers.

The government aims to vaccinate approximately 4,750 individuals who receive two doses each, spaced 28 days apart.

The priority groups for vaccination include close contacts of mpox cases, health workers, and individuals with compromised immune systems.

Only individuals aged 18 and above will be eligible for the vaccine under the current plan.

The NPHCDA official stated that further vaccine procurement is under consideration, with additional doses expected from the Africa Centres for Disease Control (AFCDC) donation, pending determination by the service delivery team.