NCC to announce new tariff plan Dec 13

The move is part of the commission’s ongoing efforts to simplify tariff plans.

Aminu Maida, executive vice chairman of the commission, disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday.

Maida, represented by Reuben Muoka, director of public affairs, said that the new tariff plan’s unveiling date remains unchanged, unlike the previously announced date of October 27.

Recall that the commission had earlier announced October 27 as the release date for the new tariff plan but it was not ready due to the non-conclusion of the process by stakeholders.

NCC has also directed operators to limit their tariff and promotional plans to only seven.

The directive aims to reduce the complexity of tariff plans and bundles, ensure transparency and fairness of promotional elements of tariff plans, protect consumers’ interests, and promote fair competition among licensees.

He said: “On December 13, 2024, a new tariff plan will be announced against the old date of October 27, as announced. We have gotten stakeholders to make inputs.

“At the end of completing the exercise, a limit has been giving to the operators. With this, no operator is expected to have more than seven tariff plans. We belief that this measure will bring some kind of relief to telecom consumers and will eliminate misconception on the use of data and airtime.

“The commission has been carrying out awareness campaign on this through adverts and advocacy to a large extent.”

On data depletion complaints by consumers, the NCC boss said the commission has carried out a deep dive into this and mandated operators to engage a reputable audit firm.

“What consumers must know is that usage of data is not same on every Android phone.

“As a consumer-centric regulator, the commission has embarked on public awareness on this for consumers to have better understanding of their data depletion.”