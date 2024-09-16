NCC, ALTON back Nigeria tech evolution book launch

Aminu Maida, the chief executive officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and Gbenga Adebayo, the chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), have thrown their weight behind Dayo Oketola, the immediate past Editor of The PUNCH, on the occasion of the launch of his book titled, ‘The Catalyst: Nigerian Tech Evolution Through a Journalist’s Lens,’ to mark the end of his time as Editor, The PUNCH and celebrate his nearly 20 years in journalism and leadership practice.

The book which borders on the Information and Communications Technology evolution will be launched on September 17, 2024.

Omoniyi Ibietan, the head, media relations at the NCC, who communicated NCC’s support to the author, said, “It is a consequential work.”

Similarly, Funke Opeke, CEO, MainOne, an Equinix Company, has also thrown their weight behind the book launch and exaugural lecture while congratulating the author.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the invitation to your upcoming exaugural lecture and book launch. Congratulations on reaching this significant milestone,” MainOne said in a letter.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, will be the special guest speaker at the event.

Oketola noted that the evolution of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, which began with the introduction of GSM in 2001 by Obasanjo, had attracted over $70bn in investments and created over 500,000 jobs in the country.

He highlighted the bold initiatives that opened the sector to private investment, from 450,000 telephone lines before 2001 to a vibrant market today, and also charts a path through which Nigeria can maximise its digital economic potential.

Oketola, now a senior member of the PUNCH Editorial Board, left as Editor of The PUNCH in June.

While serving as editor, he won the Editor of the Year prize at the Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA) in December 2023. He also led the organisation to win the Newspaper of the Year at the same award ceremony.

Oketola, a consistent journalism prizeman, also won Editor of the Year Award at The Industry Awards 2022. He is a two-time winner of the Zimeo Excellence in Media Awards in Johannesburg 2015 and Nairobi 2016, among numerous awards during his illustrious journalism career.

Oketola said, “I am excited to announce the upcoming launch of my book, The Catalyst: Nigerian Tech Evolution Through A Journalist’s Lens, scheduled for September 17, 2024.

“On the same day, I will also be hosting an exaugural lecture to celebrate my tenure as Editor of The PUNCH and nearly 20 years in journalism.”

The former editor described his years in journalism as one that drove advocacy and impacted different sectors of the economy.