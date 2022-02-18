NCAC boss commends NDLEA on move to institutionalise drug test in universities

Segun Runsewe, director general, National Council for Arts and Culture, (NCAC), has thrown his weight behind the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), for urging all tertiary institutions in Nigeria to make “Drug Integrity Test” an institutional policy for both new and returning students as part of efforts by agency to fight the menace of drug abuse among youths and students in tertiary institutions all over the country.

It would be recalled that Mohamed Buba Marwa, a retired Brigadier-General, and chairman of NDLEA, had during the launch of the Drug-Free University Campaign at University of Abuja recently, appealed to university authorities all over the country to partner with the NDLEA to set up outposts to help further strengthen the agency in fighting the scourge of drug abuse in higher institutions.

In line with that, the director general of NCAC is urging parents of children and wards in all tertiary institutions all over Nigeria to support the clarion call by the chairman of the NDLEA in order to reduce drug use and abuse in high institutions. Runsewe added that if the measure is properly implemented, it would sanitise and make high institutions very conducive for learning.

Runsewe had in recent past been in the forefront in the fight against socio-cultural vices such as rape, cross gender dressing, immorality, gender based violence, among others in the society.

Runsewe, the culture ambassador, has always maintained that parental care and school environments are major stakeholders that affect the upbringing of any child and as such parents and teachers should partner to enforce proper family values, school values and societal value in order to reduce the negative effects of western cultures on children and society.

Runsewe appealed to parents of students in universities not to see the giant strides of the NDLEA as a punitive measure but as a step in the right direction to curb to the barest minimum, the use and abuse of hard drugs in all institutions of higher learning all over the nation.