NCAA lifts suspension on United Nigeria wet lease aircraft

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has lifted it’s suspension on wet-leased aircraft belonging to United Nigeria following Sunday incident.

The suspension by NCAA was said to be connected with the diversion of the Abuja bound flight from Lagos to Asaba Airport on Sunday by the cabin crew of the airline.

Expressing gratitude to valued customers for their unwavering faith and understanding during the challenging period, the airline in a statement emphasized its deep commitment to safety and prioritizing passenger well-being.

Read also: NCAA suspends all wet-leased aircraft in United Nigeria Airlines

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused by disruptions to the schedule and recognizing the impact on travel plans and trust in reliability, the airline apologized for any inconveniences.

It assured that its team is diligently working to resolve the backlog of flight schedules.

It also promised passengers that its “customer support team is readily available to address inquiries and provide necessary assistance for a smooth journey.”