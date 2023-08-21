BusinessDay

NCAA issues enhanced specs to air operator certificate holders

NCAA
This is following the order of the House of Reps Committee on Aviation to NCAA to halt issuance of AOC to NG Eagle

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued enhanced Air Operator Certificate (AOC) Operations Specifications (Op.Specs) to all current AOC holders.

The authority considered it imperative to issue the new OpSpecs to all current AOC holders with the validity of the previous AOC and Op. Specs retained.

This directive which was contained in an All 0perator Letter referenced NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/370 dated August 18, 2023 is applicable to all AOC holders certificated by the Authority, and was personally signed by Musa Nuhu, the director- general of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Read also:NCAA demands compliance on insurance cover

It would be recalled that NCAA published the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 which came into effect on 10th July 2023 and subsection 9.1.1.7 of Nig. CARs Part 9, the NCAA redesigned the layout and format of the Operations Specifications associated with the AOC.

In a statement signed by Nuhu, he stated that these new and enhanced multi-paged Op.Specs contain the authorisations, conditions, limitations and approvals issued by the authority in accordance with the standards which are applicable to operations and maintenance conducted by the AOC holder.

“In view of the above directive, all AOC holders are required to electronically complete the appropriate pages of the attached Op.Specs and return same to the NCAA via only to designated email addresses on or before August 23, 2023,” he added.

You might also like More from author
1 Comment
  1. N. C. S auction says

    (08082712224) (+234_808_271_2224)
    E.G……
    Mama Africa #17,000 •Tomatoes Rice # *15,000* •Cap Rice #15,000 •My Food #17,000 •Mama Gold #17,500 •Ade Brazil #15,000 •Elephant Gold #15,000 •Royal Umbrella #15,000 Etc.
    GOIF3 ₦280,000
    GOIF4 ₦350,000.
    Toyota Camry Tiny Light ₦300,000
    Toyota Corolla ₦600,000.
    Toyota 4Runner ₦850,000
    Toyota Avalon ₦700,000
    Toyota Highlander ₦900,000
    Toyota Matrix #650,000
    Toyota Rav4 ₦780,000
    Toyota Sequoia ₦900,000
    Toyota Tacoma ₦1.2M
    Toyota Tundra ₦1.8M
    Toyota Yaris ₦650,000
    Honda Baby Boy ₦450,000
    Honda Accord EOD ₦600,000
    Honda City ₦550,000
    Honda Crosstour ₦2.6M
    Honda CR-V ₦800,000.
    Honda Odyssey ₦650,000
    Honda Pilot ₦950,000
    Lexus RX300 ₦1.4Million
    Lexus RX330 ₦1.7Million
    Lexus RX350 ₦2.4Million
    Land Rover Discovery ₦3.2Million
    Land Rover Freelander ₦3.6Million
    Land Range Rover Sport ₦4Million
    Acura MDX ₦1.8Million
    Audi A4 ₦500,000
    Audi A6 ₦700,000
    BMW 3-Series ₦1.3Million
    BMW 5-Series ₦1.6Million
    BMW X5 ₦1.8Million
    BMW X6 ₦2.3Million
    Infiniti FX35 ₦1.9Million
    Infiniti FX45 ₦1Million
    Infiniti QX4 ₦11Million
    Mazda 626 ₦600,000
    Mazda MPV ₦640,000
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class ₦1.3Million
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class ₦1.8Million
    Mercedes-Benz GLK ₦3.Million
    Mercedes-Benxz ML320 ₦.1Million
    Mercedes-Benz ML350 ₦1.3Million
    Nissan Altima ₦1.Million
    Nissan Armanda ₦1.Million
    Nissan Maxima ₦.1Million…….O8O 8271 2224 }

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.