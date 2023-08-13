NCAA demands compliance on insurance cover

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has demanded compliance with Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2022 on insurance cover to be maintained by all allied aviation services providers.

This directive contained in an All 0perator Letter referenced NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/369 dated August11, 2023 addressed to all airlines and allied aviation services providers and personally signed by Musa Nuhu, the director general of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The compliance is sequel to the coming into force of Nig. CARs 2022 on July 10, 2023 which makes it mandatory that all airlines comply with Part 18.14.1.1 of the Regulations.

Specifically, Part 18.14.1.1 of the Regulations provides amongst others that all airlines and other allied aviation service providers must not operate without:

Adequate and valid insurance cover;

submitting to the Authority copies of valid insurance certificate, evidence of payment of premium and other policy documents of insurance cover of not less than three months as specified in IS: 18.14.1.1.

Having insurance document which must be adequate and renewed before the expiration of the current policy and be submitted to the NCAA as soon as it is renewed.

“The Authority wants to state that non-adherence to this Regulation will attract immediate sanctions which will include the grounding of the specific aircraft and taking enforcement action against any airlines or service providers that defaulted,” Nuhu stated.