NBCC inaugurates 17th President, launches Software Programming Academy

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) is set to host its members and distinguished guests to its presidential inauguration dinner on December 3, 2021 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The annual presidential dinner is the premier event of the NBCC held to celebrate excellence in the Nigerian Business Sector and to promote Anglo-Nigerian business relationships.

This year, the dinner is set to be even more symbolic with the inauguration of the Chamber’s 17th and 2nd Female President –Bisi Adeyemi and the launch of the NBCC Programming Academy & Incubator for young women.

Adeyemi is a law graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria with varied experience in corporate and commercial law practice and has worked on various assignments spanning corporate restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, board evaluation, director up skilling and other governance engagements.

Read Also: Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce Project Hope Launch

Speaking on the inauguration dinner, Ayomide Olajide, the director-general at NBCC said, “The presidential dinner is not only to celebrate and honour the President but also hold a grand and befitting event to showcase the Chamber and its activities.”

This year’s dinner promises to be a riveting experience with Olayemi Cardoso, Chairman Citibank Nigeria Limited as the Chairman of the Day and Guest Speaker, Omobola Johnson, Chairman Guiness Nigeria Plc.

Akin Osuntoki, the chairman of the presidential inauguration dinner committee confirms that the committee intends to showcase the NBCC as the foremost bilateral Chamber in Nigeria, diligently striving to deepen Anglo-Nigerian trade and investment.

He also added that the objective of the incubator is to provide an academy for young women. “Our focus is to underscore the dearth of the female gender in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) professions and to equip them with the appropriate skills to launch careers in Tech e.g. software programming, coding, UX & UI Design etc.”