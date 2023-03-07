NBA to boycott courts in Ondo over registry infractions

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Akure branch, Ondo State, has threatened to boycott courts over infractions in the courts’ registries.

The NBA, however, gave the chief judge of the state, Olusegun Odusola, a 15-day ultimatum to address the issue or they would boycott the courts till their demands were met.

Olabanjo Ayenakin, chairman of the NBA, Akure branch, stated this in a letter addressed to Justice Odusola on March 3, 2023.

According to him, the NBA was seeking the intervention of the chief judge on the infractions emanating from the registries.

“Most of the registries and courts in the High Court and Magistrate Courts always complain of lack of files for originating processes and exhibits.

“The officers in the registries always resort to collecting money from counsel and litigants for the purchase of files for keeping exhibits and commencing cases.

“These officers always inform litigants and counsels that they have the backing of the court to so do and that files were not officially provided for their use.

“The assessing officers in the registries always charge counsel and litigants who file a written statement on oaths and supporting affidavit for motion additional cost for red wafers.

“The additional costs for red wafers are not contained in the Ondo State High Court Civil Procedure Rules. The said fee is a hidden charge and the same is unacceptable and illegal.”

Ayenakin noted that these nagging issues were mentioned during the special court sitting to celebrate the CJ’s appointment, but the issues continued unabated.

He said it was the resolve of Akure Bar that if these infractions were not corrected urgently; “we have resolved to boycott the courts in Ondo State, and this we shall do in agreement with other branches of the Bar.”