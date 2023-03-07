Group tackles Penticostal Fellowship of Nigeria over endorsement of Sanwo-Olu

Pentecostal pastors have been cautioned on the need to be weary of the endorsement syndrome, because such is unethical.

This forms the thrust of a press conference jointly addressed by the Apostolic Round Table and Pentecostal Family Network conveners on Tuesday 2023 in Ikeja.

The convener of Apostolic Round Table Pastor Bolaji Akinyemi said the body had petitioned the national Christian Association of Nigeria on the alleged unwholesome conduct of the Lagos State Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria PFN Chairman.

The body queried his public endorsement of Governor Sanwo-Olu stating unequivocally that this is unethical for him to do as a PFN face in the state.

“People conducting themselves in an unethical manner , endorsing a political candidate is not biblical.

“Even when Joseph was preferred amongst his brethren the father coded his preferential love in a coat of many colours made for him alone.

“Our fathers of faith in this country like Pastor Enoch Adeboye of Redeem, Pastor Kumuyi, Pastor Oyedepo and the likes have not openly endorsed a candidate, this is unpardonable in PFN.

“Given the embarrassing manner our election is being conducted, it is unethical for our fathers to do, we really want to ascertain if our fathers mentioned initially are part of this endorsement, we need to hear from them.”

Earlier the convener of the Pentecostal Family Network Pastor Femi Don Fergusson stated the need for neutrality of clerics, as regards public endorsement of political parties candidate, as this in his view smacks of a compromised church.

“On Saturday we want to go into the election as one fold. Not as a multiple fold. Uniformity must be maintained.

“We will not allow those who want to make gains from politics to embarrass the body of Christ.

“In the body of Christ we have People we listen to, that is why there must be a reaction from them on this development, we will no more tolerate banditry in Christendom.

“We have many parties fielding candidates who are Christians APC,APGA, ADC, LP and others few individuals will not come out to disgrace and disorganise us.”

On the alleged threats by some faceless group that Igbos should not come out to vote, Fergusson noted that the main backers of Peter Obi the Labour Party presidential candidate contrary to the widely held views are majorly Yorubas.

“ No person or Yoruba man is telling Igbo not to vote, Yourbas are the ones promoting Peter Obi, even the oldest Yoruba Socio Cultural group Afenifere publicly affirmed their support for him, we will not give in to banditry in Christendom.

“Tell all to come out and vote, Saturday election will be the most peaceful one.” Said Pastor Fergusson.