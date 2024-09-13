NBA, NLC condemn criminalisation of civil protests

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), on Thursday, condemned what they described as attempts by the federal government to criminalise civil protests in Nigeria.

This was the high point of the meeting on Thursday between Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC and Afam Osigwe SAN, President of the NBA, at the NBA headquarters, in Abuja

Benson Upah, the head of information and public affairs of the NLC, said in a statement, that “Both organisations condemned the criminalisation of civil protests and agreed that the road to sustainable progress for Nigeria lies in ensuring that the principles of the Rule of Law are adhered to at all levels of governance.

He disclosed that the “historic meeting marks a significant step forward in fostering cooperation between the legal and labour sectors as they join forces to make Nigeria a better and more just society.”

Joe Ajaero, the NLC President had paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Thursday , as part of moves to strengthen collaborations to promote rule of law in the country

“The meeting provided an opportunity for both organizations to exchange views and experiences on the importance of entrenching the Rule of Law and safeguarding the fundamental rights of Nigerian citizens.

“Discussions focused on how the labor and legal sectors can work together to ensure that democracy thrives, and that governance is anchored on justice, fairness, and accountability.

Ajaero had during the visit also reaffirmed the NLC’s commitment to working alongside the NBA in promoting the rights of workers and all Nigerians.

“He emphasized the importance of a strong legal presence that protects citizens from abuse, ensures the freedom of association, and upholds democratic norms”

The NLC President also commended the NBA’s role in defending the integrity of the legal system, while expressing optimism that this collaboration will lead to meaningful change in Nigeria’s political and socio-economic landscape

Afam Osigwe (SAN), in his remarks, highlighted the NBA’s determination to uphold the Rule of Law and strengthen Nigeria’s legal institutions.

He assured the NLC of the NBA’s readiness to partner with the Nigeria Labour Congress in advocating for policies that respect citizens’ rights and promote social justice.

He also emphasized the reactivation of the Pro-Bono Department of the NBA to ensure that Citizens who are indigent and are persecuted can be offered free legal representation at all times.