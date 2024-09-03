NAWOJ equips Kwara women journalists with entrepreneurship skills

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Kwara State chapter, in collaboration with Dele Shittu Foundation, Fidelity Bank and Tamirah Entrepreneurship Community (TEC) has equipped female writers with media entrepreneurship skills.

Speaking at a day seminar, themed, “Women Journalists and Entrepreneurship: Series 4” held in Ilorin the Kwara State Capital, Toyeeb Ibrahim, General Manager, Dele Shittu Foundation, stressed the need for women journalists to link journalism and entrepreneurship.

Ibrahim said it is crucial for women journalists to leverage their skills and venture into what will add value to their livelihood, he notes that, “you need to be creative and up to date in your profession. Investigate human angle story, creat catchy and genuine content, then tell your story through the right channel to attract money.”

He however, encouraged participants to inculcate research, branding, and networking in all their dealings.

Rukayat Yahaya, Founder, Tamirah Enterprise, noted that female writers have to use their knowledge wisely. According to her, media industry is evolving with wide range of opportunities thus, journalists should consider their ability and weakness to perform better.

She said with the current economic downturn in the Country, entrepreneur is essential because it will give women the required financial security and independence.

The CEO charged trainees to think outside box and take advantage of the acronym – SWOT. That is; Study, your Weakness, Opportunity, and Threat, to develop themselves.

She said, “As writer, editor, graphics designer, photographer, and so on, you need to analyse SWOT. Ask yourself; in what area can I do better? What exactly my weakness? So, you have to take advantage of what you know how to do best, upgrade your knowledge, attend training, and mentorship.

“SWOT foundation analysis is crucial to transfer your professional skills into productivity and benefit. You also have to build personal brand, authenticity, trust, confidence and integrity. It is equally paramount for your skills to be monetised to survive as family woman.”

Jamiu Kehinde, Director from Fidelity Bank PLC submitted that the commercial bank had supported about 2,000 people in the State.

He assured of the Bank’s readiness to assist women journalists whenever the need arises, even as forms were distributed to participants in case of loan.

Earlier, Bola Ipinlaye, Chairperson, Kwara State NAWOJ explained that the training was borne out of quest to continuous learning among members.

She stated that women journalists just have to go into entrepreneurship to be successful in life, saying “I urge you all to pay rapt attention to the training and heed to instructions by resource persons.”

Ahmed Abdullateef, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State council, lauded the leadership initiative of NAWOJ under Bola Ipinlaye.

He enjoined women journalists to diversify sources of income as it is becoming difficult for everyone to cope with the depressed economy.