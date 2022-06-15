NAWOJ advocates gender sensitive representation in political equation, balancing

The Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has appealed to all presidential candidates and political parties to pick women as their running mate for the office of president and governors of respective states.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Ladi Bala, NAWOJ president and made available to journalists, adding that as political parties; presidential primary election is over, all is now set for a rigorous electioneering process ahead of the 2023 general election.

NAWOJ also commended all registered political parties for successful conventions and election of their presidential flagbearers.

Part of the statement reads, “NAWOJ equally applauds the processes and the demonstration of the sense of responsibility by the political parties in the conduct of their primaries; there is however, the need for a gender sensitive representation in the entire political equation and balancing. There is no gain-saying that this has become imperative.”

The association also appealed to political parties to, in the interest inclusive society and development, consider picking a woman as running mate for the office of president and governors of the respective states.

“It’s worrisome to note that rumours making the rounds are suggestive of male candidates being considered for the office of vice president by political parties. This posture will not only negate the contribution of women to nation building but, also endanger an inclusive governance in Nigeria where all demography clearly indicate the need for a sense of belonging and giving equal opportunity for females to serve at the highest level,” the group said.

According to NAWOJ, “The time has come for the promotion of gender equality in political leadership in Nigeria to be accorded the centre stage, particularly as we head towards the 2023 general election to help reposition the country and properly situate it in its pride of place and position as the giant of Africa not only in size but in involvement in global discourse.”

It equally called on journalists and media organisations in the country to rise to the occasion of setting agenda for a more inclusive governance in Nigeria.