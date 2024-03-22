Navy hands over 10 suspected oil thieves to NSCDC for prosecution

In a significant move against illegal oil bunkering activities, the Nigerian Navy Ship, Delta (NNS DELTA), has apprehended 10 suspects and handed them over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for further investigation and prosecution.

The suspects were caught red-handed engaging in illicit oil theft at Watson Jetty, Edjeba in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Muhsin Abba, Commander of NNS-Delta, represented by Patrick Ali, the Base Operations Officer, paraded the suspects before journalists in Warri, Delta State. The operation, which took place on March 8, 2024, resulted in the arrest of the individuals involved and the recovery of significant exhibits used in the illegal activities.

According to Commodore Abba, the Nigerian Navy received intelligence regarding illegal oil bunkering operations at Watson Jetty and promptly deployed personnel to the scene. The swift action led to the apprehension of the suspects and the seizure of two tug boats, two barges, and nine storage tanks linked to the illicit oil theft.

The handover of the suspects and exhibits to the NSCDC marks a crucial step in the fight against oil theft and illegal bunkering activities in the region. The collaborative effort between the Nigerian Navy and NSCDC underscores the commitment to curbing criminal activities that pose a threat to the nation’s economy and security.

“This is one of a series of actions in support of Operation Delta Sanity of the Nigeria Navy and Operation Delta Safe of Defence Headquarters.

“As part of Navy functions toward nation building, we remain resolute on freeing our areas of operation from all forms of illegal oil theft and related criminalities.

“We thank all government agencies that support our operations as well as the whole of the society whose contributions to our efforts have been phenomenal”, Abba said.

Receiving the 10 suspects and exhibits, the NSCDC Commander, Warri Anti-Vandals Patrol, Abdullahi Mustapha, thanked the NSS Delta for curbing the menace of oil theft in their area of operations.

The Deputy Superintendent of Corps, representing the State Commandant, Agbola Jimoh Suleiman, assured that the suspects would undergo thorough investigation and prosecution accordingly.

“The Nigerian Navy remains vigilant and proactive in combating maritime crimes, and this latest operation sends a strong message to perpetrators of illegal oil bunkering that their actions will not go unpunished. The authorities are determined to root out criminal elements involved in such activities and ensure that they face the full consequences of their actions”, Mustapha said.