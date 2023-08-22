Navy arrests 10 oil thieves with over 100 kegs

Nigerian Navy apprehended 10 suspected pipeline vandals in Lagos as they tried to syphon petroleum products from the water.

The suspects were taken into custody on Sunday at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited’s Single Point Mooring buoy, where tankers discharge goods before they are distributed into tank farms.

They were apprehended in three speedboats carrying more than 100 fifty-litre kegs connected with hoses to remove the contents from the boat.

Read also: Nigeria lost N16.25trn to oil theft from 2009 to 2020 – NEITI

The suspects were paraded at the NNS Beecroft Naval Base parade ground in Apapa, Lagos on Monday by Commander Kolawale Oguntuga of NNS Beecroft, and then they were given over to Musa Jubril, the Area Commander of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“In the early hours of Sunday, the technology electronically detected intruders on board the SBM operated by the NNPCL. Immediately a patrol team was activated and on getting there, 10 suspected vandals and oil thieves were found onboard this facility with divers equipment; pumping machines and hoses to steal crude products, and they were apprehended.

Read also: Explainer: How Nigeria can curb crude oil theft

“We are here today to hand over these oil thieves to the public security agency to carry out their due diligence.

“They were arrested around 2am on board the facility with over 100 pieces of 50-litre jerry cans. Some were already inside while others were on the boat controlling and channelling the hoses into the cans.” Oguntuga said.

The NSCDC Commander expressed gratitude to the Navy for their good job and emphasised that the organisation will find the thieves’ sponsors.