Navigating the Nigerian business environment post-U.S. elections

With the U.S. general elections set for November 5, global markets are already anticipating the shifts that will follow in the world’s largest economy. For Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and fourth largest economy, the stakes are particularly high. Shifts in U.S. policies could directly impact trade relations, investment flows, and regulatory frameworks affecting Nigerian industries.

On Thursday, an exclusive forum hosted by Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie (UUBO) in partnership with Mercury Public Affairs will provide Nigerian business leaders, financiers, and investors insights from prominent figures in U.S. politics to anticipate these changes. The event aims to unpack the potential effects of the upcoming U.S. elections on Nigerian businesses, with former U.S. Congress members, who have served at the intersection of politics, economy, and regulation, offering expertise from their point of view.

The discussions will focus on helping Nigerian businesses striving amidst a fragile economy navigate the uncertainties surrounding US foreign policy and economic strategies. What impact might a change in the leadership of the world’s largest economies mean for Nigeria’s strategic interests in its private and public sectors including oil and gas, tech, and infrastructure? What opportunities or challenges could arise from changes to U.S. trade agreements, economic partnerships, or import-export regulations?

The panel includes high-profile former lawmakers like Cheri Bustos, a former U.S. rep who played a critical role in US agriculture and economic planning, and David Vitter, a former Senator and a key figure in the small business and environmental policymaking.

Joining them are other influential figures, including former Congressmen Toby Moffett and Vin Weber with unique perspectives on the policymaking processes that affect global markets. These experts will leverage their experience to explore how U.S. regulatory shifts and political changes could affect industries vital to Nigeria’s growth.

Notably, the role of Nigerian multinationals and SMEs in responding to these shifts will be a focal point of the forum as the learning and engagement series seek to offer practical strategies that can help businesses future-proof themselves against global volatility.

