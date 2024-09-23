U.S. urges citizens in Nigeria to vote in November elections, outlines steps

The United States has encouraged its citizens residing in Nigeria to vote in its upcoming presidential elections in November, outlining steps for eligibility.

The announcement through the U.S. Mission in Nigeria enumerated the steps required for citizens residing in Nigeria to cast their vote come November 5th.

“To vote in the November 2024 elections, U.S. citizens overseas must complete three steps,” the organisation said on X.

On election day, willing voters are required to “Request a ballot” on the Federal Voter Assistance Program (FVAP) website, “Receive and complete your ballot,” and finally “Return your ballot.”

Completed Ballot papers can be dropped off in a postage-paid envelope at the Consular Section of the U.S. Embassy in Abuja or the Consulate General in Lagos, or “you may mail it yourself,” the US said.

“Nearly 3 million U.S. citizens living abroad can vote absentee — in many cases, even if they have never lived in the United States,” The FVAP says.

They are covered by the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) of 1986, which requires that U.S. states allow military members, their eligible family and overseas citizens to vote absentee in federal elections.

In November, current U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Fmr. president Donald Trump would face off for the presidency after months of campaigns and debates sponsored by donations from supporters including billionaires.

“In this election, your freedom, your democracy and America is at stake,” said President Joe Biden.

Bethel Olujobi I am a journalist based in Lagos, Nigeria, currently reporting stories about Nigerians and Africans worldwide and everything that matters to them. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos, as well as certifications from Reuters and other reputable institutions. Drawing from past experiences working with respected news providers, I've developed a flair for presenting unique perspectives on critical matters. I'm continually passionate about storytelling to inform, inspire and engage my audiences.