Natures Gentle Touch opens hair clinic to address women’s hair, scalp problems

To further provide solutions to hair and scalp problems of Nigerian women, Natures Gentle Touch, a manufacturer of hair, skin, and personal care products in Africa has announced the opening of Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute on Lagos mainland.

Speaking at a forum held in Lagos, Chijioke Anaele, general manager, of Natures Gentle Touch, explained that the institute has a hair clinic which now boasts of state-of-the-art facilities, improved hair care technologies, and ambience in an echo-green environment.

According to Anaele, the clinic also boasts of an analysis room, where a newcomer gets hair analysis done by a trichologist to know the nature of hair, and then prescribes the best possible treatment.

“In this saloon, we do not just obey the customer, we advise them based on the outcome of the analysis. After which using Natures Gentle Touch products, which are made from rich natural ingredients, we provide solutions to different hair problems such as hair breakage, dandruff, weak and damaged hair, scalp massage, and hair relaxation.

The saloon boasts of shampoo areas and steaming, nail, and barbing studios.

Read also: 2023: Ensure politicians play by the rule, Abiodun charges police

Customers are also advised on styling habits that lead to some of these hair problems such as not moisturising, not undergoing deep conditioning of hair, over-processing, frequent use of hair extensions, frequent use of heat styling tools, improper application of styling products, and not allowing the hair to rest before retouching.

Also, within the serene environment in GRA is the Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute, where individuals are empowered to be professionals, become employers of labour, earn well and serve their customers.

“The Institute was established with a mission to bridge the gap in beauty and style knowledge, and to use its platform to empower individuals with the skills, confidence, and connection to exploit the immense potential in the beauty, style, and personal care industry.

“Students are taught to understand hair designing as an art, and as such will require the most creative of minds to reap its full potential. They are taught to understand that hair styling is an art,’’ Anaele further said.