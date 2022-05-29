Natures Gentle Touch commits to ending consumers’ hair challenges

Natures Gentle Touch, one of the leading firms in cosmetic, skin, hair and personal care in Africa has restated its commitment to solving hair and scalp challenges being experienced by Nigerian consumers.

This commitment was made at a hair treatment sensitisation show, organised for hairstylists and consumers in Lagos.

Chijioke Anaele, general manager, Natures Gentle Touch, while speaking at the event, which held in the company’s premises in Isolo, Lagos stated that the show was to sensitise attendees and restore their hope that hair and scalp challenges, which is being experienced by many women can be solved with the use and proper application of appropriate products.

He identified some of the commonest challenges to include heat damaged hair, extra-dry hair, breakages, dandruff and management of virgin hair.

According to him, the Natures Gentle Touch range of products are specially formulated using natural ingredients to solve these problems, as well as receding hairline, slow hair growth, hair loss, weak or damaged hair, and others.

He added that the company will not stop at conducting research to produce more products to enhance the hair, and improve their styles, so women can fully optimise their potential and go ahead to live their dreams.

Trichologists from Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute were on the ground to answer numerous questions from attendees, as well as demonstrate the proper application of some of the company’s products for an effective outcome.

Attendees were offered an exciting hair and scalp experience by the Natures Gentle Touch’s ProTeam. From a free hair diagnosis with expert recommendations and treatment to a free hair pamper, which involves a scalp massage and a hair makeover, consumers are testifying to this awesome experience.

They were also rewarded with loads of Natures Gentle Touch freebies in appreciation of their commitment to the brand.