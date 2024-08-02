Nationwide Protest: Two local authorities impose dusk to dawn curfew in Nasarawa

…Measures to curb activities of miscreants

Following the August 1st hardship protest to end bad governance in Nigeria, which was hijacked by miscreants, the authorities of Karu and Keffi Local Governments have imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew to curtail further breach of law and order in their domain.

The protest took a different dimension on its first day when the protesters blocked the Keffi-Abuja Highway and prevented road users from entering or exiting Keffi town, as tyres were burnt and motorists were threatened with violent acts.

Road users had to bribe their way to their destination, properties were destroyed, and the valuables of some motorists were size.

This was contained in a statement separately signed by the Council Chairmen, Muhammad Baba Shehu, and his counterpart from Karu, James Thomas, a copy of which was made available to Businessday in Lafia.

Read also: Karu LG enforces 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew amid protests

According to the statement, “the 1st August 2024 Nationwide hunger protest has taken a dimension that is out of control, that even involved miscreants that are unidentified with preparedness to loot and to showcase “yan-shara” Saga of the protest.

“Given the foregoing, it has become imperative to stage a dusk-down curfew from 6:00 pm – 6:00 am with effect from today 1st August 2024 in consultation with the security operatives in Keffi.

It’s however called on all residents of Keffi should obey the above instruction forthwith in their best interest, until absolute sanity is returned.

The state added, that the measures were to stimulate their normal preoccupation to flourish for an egalitarian society.

For James Thomas, the chairman of Karu Local Government Area, the curfew became necessary as a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the security of the area.

Accordingly, the Karu chairman declared a dusk-down curfew across the entire council until further notice, with the curfew restricting the movement of people, Okada and Keke riders, shop owners, and motorists.