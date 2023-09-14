Nationwide blackout as Nigeria’s power grid collapses again

Nigeria’s power grid has collapsed again, leaving many Nigerians in darkness, with most of the country without electricity.

In a statement seen by BusinessDay, it was gathered that the collapse occurred in the early hours of Thursday around 12:40 a.m.

This comes just a week after the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) blasted the drum to commemorate 400 days of grid stability.

The statement signed by Emeka Ezeh, Head, Corporate Communications of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), confirmed the collapse in a message to its customers.

The company stated that due to the system-wide failure, it cannot offer power to the five states within its coverage region.

It also stated that it is on standby for specific information about the supply breakdown and restoration from the National Control Centre (NCC).

The statement reads: “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a total system collapse which occurred at 12:40am today, 14th September,2023.

““This has resulted to the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we cannot provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are awaiting detailed information of the collapse and supply restoration from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”