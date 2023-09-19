National grid collapses again, generation drops to 42.7MW

Nigeria’s electrical supply has once again collapsed, with power output falling from a peak of 3,594.60 megawatts (MW) at midnight to a mere 42.7MW.

At noon on Tuesday, only the Delta Power plant had 41.00 MW of operational power on the grid, while Afam had 1.7 MW.

At 11:32 a.m., the commercial hub of Lagos lost power supply from the grid. It is now blamed to be a national system collapse.

This is the third collapse in less than a month that the Nigerian national grid has collapsed, and it comes barely five days after the grid collapsed twice within a space of more than 12 hours.

The collapse of the national grid has resulted in a nationwide blackout, with many Nigerians without electricity. The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has not yet released a statement on the cause of the collapse. Still, it is likely due to inadequate infrastructure, gas supply problems, and transmission system constraints.

The collapse of the national grid is a significant setback for Nigeria’s economy and development. Due to power outages, Nigeria is estimated to lose billions of dollars each year. The outages also harm the quality of life of Nigerians, making it difficult for people to work, study, and run their businesses.