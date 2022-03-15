National grid collapses again

Nigeria’s national electricity power grid collapsed Tuesday.

The collapse 5:10pm was confirmed in a text message sent to customers by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company.

“Dear Esteemed Customer, please be informed of another system collapse on the National grid which occurred at 5:10 pm today. We are monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates. Once again we apologize for the inconvenience,” the message read.

This is the second time this will happen in two days.

