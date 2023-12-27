National Assembly reconvenes Friday, plans Dec 30 budget passage

In a session with journalists in Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Monday, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, announced the National Assembly’s intent to pass the 2024 Appropriation Bill on December 30, ensuring the continuity of the January-December budget cycle.

Bamidele emphasised the necessity for federal lawmakers to curtail their holidays to facilitate the swift passage of the bill.

He stated, “To ensure the passage of the budget, we abridged time to make all ministries, departments, and agencies appear before the joint sitting of all the relevant committees of both the Senate and House of Representatives.”

He highlighted the expedited nature of the budget defence process, indicating that the joint appearance before both houses significantly reduced the duration, eliminating the need for subsequent harmonization.

Bamidele stressed the commitment of lawmakers, even mentioning the extension of sessions to Saturdays and the possibility of convening on Sundays.

“We are reconvening on December 29. Our hopes and determination are to pass by December 30. On January 1, 2024, Mr. President will have the 2024 Appropriation Bill on his desk for assent so that its implementation can take off in earnest,” Bamidele affirmed.

However, amidst discussions on the budget, Bamidele expressed concerns about economic sabotage affecting the nation’s financial stability.

He addressed the efforts of those causing disruptions in exchange rates and restricting access to the naira.

“The Federal Government will, from next year, go after economic saboteurs who are making life difficult and unbearable for Nigerians,” Bamidele declared.

He highlighted the intention to prosecute individuals responsible for manipulating currency values, hoarding currencies, and engaging in speculative activities to inflate commodity prices.

“The consequences of their actions will not be overlooked. Those who mopped up the dollars to keep commodity prices high will not escape justice. Those speculating are also on the watch list,” Bamidele added, affirming the government’s commitment to addressing these economic challenges in the coming year.