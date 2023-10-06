Nathaniel Bassey graces RCCG Choir Leader’s Solo album release

Ace singer, pastor, trumpeter and gospel songwriter, Nathaniel Bassey, will feature as Special Guest at the release, Saturday in Lagos, of a solo album, ALAGBARA, composed and sang by Sola Oloore, the choir leader at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Firstborn Assembly.

ALAGBARA contains five tracks, Wijade, Gbo ohun mi, Great, Alagbara, and Madebire.

The album launch holding at RCCG, Firstborn Assembly, in Alimosho Local Government Area, Lagos State, takes place under the apostolic headship of the Lead Pastor at RCCG, Firstborn Assembly, Pastor Tosin Affinnih.

Oloore, a gospel artist, multi-instrumentalist, and music. Producer, said regarding his debut album, “I’m super-excited to see my years of preparation and planning come to fruition in this form. I just give God all the glory.”