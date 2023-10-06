Focus, dedication, work ethic needed in pursuit of life goals – RCCG Pastor

Emeka Obiagwu, Senior Pastor-in-Charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Rose of Sharon, has said that cultivating an unwavering focus, dedication, and a strong work ethic were germane to the pursuit of life goals.

Speaking from the Book of 1 Samuel 17: 50 – 52, on the topic, ‘You Are A Champion,’ and drawing from the life of David in the Bible, Pastor Obiagwu also emphasized the importance of delivering excellent service and highlighted that skill was just as valuable as one’s character. He reminded his listeners that they possessed the qualities required to excel in their chosen paths.

Obiagwu made the call during a recent graduation ceremony organised by the RCCG Rose of Sharon Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) Vocation School, where the school graduated about 99 students.

The CSR Vocation School, now in its sixth year, has successfully graduated talented individuals after an intensive nine-month skill acquisition vocational training programme, all at no cost to the participants.

The school, which has held three graduation ceremonies over the years, offers participants the opportunity to learn various skills, including Textile Design, Digital Marketing, Catering, Hairdressing, Makeup/Gele Tying, and Fashion Designing, among others.

To empower the graduates in their entrepreneurial journeys, the church awarded the best graduating students from each of the five vocations a grant of N200, 000 to kick start their careers.

The second-best graduating students were also given a grant of N100, 000 each, while a reward of N100, 000 was given to each of the two best performing instructors of the school to motivate them to do more. In total, the church provided N1, 700,000 in financial support to the graduates and their instructors.

Ochuko Omaruaye, pharmacist, in a keynote address, shared valuable insights on entrepreneurship. He stressed the competitive nature of the market and the importance of consistently improving service quality.

Omaruaye emphasized the significance of building a loyal client base and ensuring customer satisfaction to generate referrals. He also discussed the benefits and pitfalls of utilizing social media for advertising services.

Earlier in her opening speech, Rosemary Fowler, the minister in charge of RCCG Rose of Sharon CSR, expressed her delight and pride in the graduates’ accomplishments. She highlighted the profound impact of skills development and community empowerment.

“The CSR Vocational School is our attempt at empowering people with vocational skills to enable them contribute meaningfully to society, earn a decent living and become financially independent through the provision of excellent services. The school is open to members and non-members of the church regardless of their ethnic or religious inclinations,” she said.