Natasha Akpoti-Uduahan sworn in as senator

The Senate has sworn in Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party to replace Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Kogi Central in the upper legislative chamber.

She was sworn in by Godswill Akpabio, the Senate president, on Thursday.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had sacked Ohere and declared Akpoti-Uduagan as the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial Election held on February 25, 2023. The court dismissed Ohere’s appeal for lacking merit.

Earlier in September, the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja had nullified the victory of Ohere. The tribunal declared Akpoti-Uduagan as the actual winner of the election.

However, Ohere challenged the tribunal’s decision and headed to the appellate court to seek redress, but the court further upheld Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan as the winner of the poll.

She joined other female senators – Ipalibo Banigo, (Rivers West, PDP), Ireti Heebah Kingibe, FCT, LP), and Idiat Oluranti Adebule (Lagos West, APC) at the upper chamber.