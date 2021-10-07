NASS vows to give strict scrutiny, prompt consideration of 2022 budget

The National Assembly said it will give strictest scrutiny and prompt consideration of the 2022 budget estimates.

The parliament, however, told heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) that its determination to deliver a timely budget will not derogate from ensuring exhaustive consideration of the Appropriation Bill.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House of Representatives, gave these indications in his remarks at the presentation of the 2022 budget by President Muhamadu Buhari on Thursday.

Gbajabiamila said the legislature will demand a thorough accounting for the funds previously appropriated, disbursed, and expended while steps will be taken to hold to account those who fail to provide the records needed to make informed decisions on the Appropriation Bill.

“Over the past year, the House has passed several important resolutions relating to healthcare, primary education and national security that require actual funding. Where these resolutions have not been included in the Appropriation Bill, the House will work with the Senate and with the Executive to see to it that the final version of this Appropriation Bill includes necessary allocations to implement these resolutions and give full effect to the best wishes of the House.

“As legislators and leaders in government, we have a continued obligation to ensure that in considering this Appropriation Bill, we make all deliberate efforts to ensure that we continue to make critical investments in education and healthcare, public infrastructure, and national security.

“Through these investments, we can hope to build an economy that provides enough well-paying jobs for our young population so that we can, in our lifetime, end endemic poverty in our country and eradicate the social ills that derive therefrom.

“Let me express my profound gratitude to the Senators and members of the House of Representatives who have, through two budget cycles, shown an unmatched determination to deliver the annual budget on time, in line with our commitment to a January to December budget cycle”, he added.